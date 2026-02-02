Chinese man extracts $30,000 worth of gold from scrap SIM cards

A Chinese man in southern China has garnered attention after revealing how he extracted 191.73 grams of gold, valued at over 210,000 yuan (approximately US$30,222), from discarded SIM cards and other electronic waste.

Hailing from Guangdong province, the man operates an online account under the name “Qiao the Hakka Gold Refiner.” This Chinese man recently shared a video showcasing his gold extraction process, which The Star reported.

The video quickly gained traction on Chinese social media, sparking surprise and curiosity among viewers. Some commenters joked that collecting scrap materials might be more profitable than years of conventional work. Others expressed astonishment, stating they had no idea SIM cards contained gold, according to Oddity Central.

Addressing the rising public interest, this Chinese man clarified that the gold recovered resulted from processing nearly two tonnes of electronic waste, not solely from discarded SIM cards.

Manufacturers use an extremely thin layer of gold on the contact pins and circuit connections of chips in SIM cards, bank cards, identity cards, and other electronic components to enhance conductivity and corrosion resistance.

Experts warn that the extraction process shown in the video uses highly corrosive chemical reagents, which pose grave safety risks and could cause environmental pollution if handled improperly.

The blogger stated that he intended the video to be educational, highlighting the recycling value of certain electronic waste rather than creating a sensation.