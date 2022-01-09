Chinese man’s death was not suicide, police file murder case

KARACHI: Police registered murder case of a Chinese national, which was earlier made to believe as a suicide incident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bin Qasim Police has filed the murder case, 22 days after the incident, which took place on December 17.

The body of 53-year-old Chinese man Lee Wing Zing, was found hanging with a rope in a power plant at Port Qasim, investigation officials said.

The post-mortem samples were sent to the lab for tests, officials said. According to the forensic lab report the victim didn’t commit suicide but he was murdered, officials further said.

The case has been registered under murder clauses of the criminal procedure code, according to officials. Further investigation of the murder incident has been underway.

“Police has demanded CCTV footage and details of the staff from the plant management,” according to officials.

