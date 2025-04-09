Chinese national among 3 injured in explosion at Chiniot factory

CHINIOT: An explosion at a CMS factory on Rajoa Road in Chiniot injured three people, including a Chinese national, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the explosion occurred at a safety fuse manufacturing factory. The injured were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Chiniot, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Hospital sources confirmed that all three are in stable condition.

The injured have been identified as Qianj Yuezhou, a Chinese national, along with two local employees, Sajid Ali and Tayab.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed, with senior police officers, visited the accident site to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal took notice of the incident, directing authorities to provide better treatment to the injured.

A committee has been formed to investigate the matter, comprising the Additional Deputy Commissioner, DSP City, and Chief Officer Civil Defense.

Earlier, at least five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gas-filled container exploded in Multan on Monday, ARY News reported, quoting rescue officials.

As per details, the tragic incident occurred in Multan’s Fahad Town, where a fire broke out in a gas-filled container, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring 25 others, including women and children.

The injured were immediately transported to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment, while Rescue teams confirmed that several homes collapsed due to explosions following the fire.

The blaze has been brought under control, and cooling operations are ongoing with the assistance of 18 fire tenders, Rescue officials stated. Teams will remain at the site until the area is fully cleared.