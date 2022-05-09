Chinese nationals killed in Karachi terrorist attack cremated

KARACHI: The last rites of three Chinese nationals killed in April 26 suicide attack here offered on Monday at the Hindu Cremation Ground here, ARY News reported.

The dead bodies of three victims of Karachi University suicide attack, were sent from Chhipa morgue with protocol this morning to the crematorium at Golimar locality of Karachi.

The Pakistan government had made arrangements for the last rites of the terrorism victims.

High government officials including Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, D.G. Rangers Sindh, IG Police Sindh, Additional IG Karachi and DC Karachi South district attended the funeral rites.

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute on April 26.

The incident happened as a van, carrying staff members, was about to enter the Confucius Institute.

Television footage showed a white van in flames with plumes of smoke rising from its wreckage. The windows of nearby buildings were also seen shattered from the impact of the explosion.

CCTV footage of the attack showed a burqa-clad woman standing outside the entrance of the Confucius Institute. The woman detonated herself just as the van neared the institute’s entrance.

