Chinese officials’ security beefed up across Punjab

LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Wednesday decided to beef up the security of Chinese officials across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the Punjab Home Department, 3355 Chinese officials are currently working across Punjab and over 11,225 security personnel are deployed for their safety.

The Home Department pledged to provide foolproof security to all Chinese officials across Punjab.

Yesterday, a suicide bomb blast was reported from Karakoram highway in Bisham, resulting in the death of five foreign nationals and one local citizen.

District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand told media that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.

Read More: Five foreigners killed in suicide attack in KP’s Shangla

As per the initial report, a passenger vehicle, en route from Islamabad to Dasu Dam, was carrying five foreigners along with the driver, all of whom tragically lost their lives in the attack.

Following the explosion, the coaster veered off the road and came to a stop at a distance.

In response to the situation, teams from the CTD and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) in Peshawar were swiftly dispatched to the scene by authorities.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured in the blast to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Following the tragic incident, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese embassy to convey condolence over the killing of five Chinese nationals in a terrorist attack.

He assured the Chinese side that the government would hold a high-level and swift probe into the attack and take the culprits and facilitators to the task. The prime minister also conveyed his condolatory message to the Chinese president and premier.