Chinese researchers develop new glasses-free 3D display technology

A new display technology developed by Chinese researchers is bringing glasses-free, highly visible 3D experiences closer to reality on desktop-sized screens. Imagine watching a car race where the vehicles seem to leap into your room, maintaining their 3D effect even as you move around in front of the screen, all without needing special headsets or 3D glasses.

This immersive effect is achieved through a system called EyeReal, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the glasses-free 3D visuals. The technology overcomes a decades-long obstacle in consumer electronics, according to a recent paper published in the journal Nature.

The display offers a 100-degree field of view with full HD resolution, allowing viewers to naturally move around while maintaining clear 3D effects that prior technologies could achieve only on much smaller displays or with limited viewing angles.

The AI-powered display technology, developed by researchers at the Shanghai AI Laboratory and Fudan University in Shanghai, China, dynamically optimizes images by tracking eye movements. This innovative approach uses a simple stack of three standard LCD panels, making it viable for potential future consumer applications.

According to the study, the display delivers smooth, natural visuals, achieving a high resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a refresh rate exceeding 50 frames per second.

According to the researchers, the device could potentially enable applications in educational tools, 3D design, and virtual reality.