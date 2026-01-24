Chinese researchers unlock ferroelectric secret for massive data storage boost

Chinese researchers have achieved a significant milestone in material science, publishing findings in the journal Science that could dramatically boost digital information storage density. The team, based at the Institute of Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, successfully identified one-dimensional charged domain walls within a fluorite-structured ferroelectric material.

These newly discovered domain walls are minuscule, with their thickness and width measuring only a few hundred-thousandths of a human hair’s diameter. This breakthrough provides a scientific foundation for developing the next generation of ultra-high-density storage devices.

Ferroelectric materials are critical for advancing technologies in areas like data storage, sensing, and artificial intelligence. By storing information within these one-dimensional domain walls, a several hundredfold increase in storage density becomes possible.

The estimated theoretical limit is about 20 terabytes per square centimeter. This immense capacity could hold the equivalent of 10,000 high-definition movies or 200,000 high-definition short videos on a device no larger than a postage stamp.

Crucially, this achievement addresses the long-standing “size effect” challenge in material science, where ferroelectric properties typically degrade as devices shrink. The team leveraged the unique conductive properties of these one-dimensional walls to maintain stability even at the atomic scale. This stability is vital for ensuring long-term data integrity, a core requirement for commercial storage solutions.

This innovation is poised to revolutionize both consumer electronics and massive big data centers. As current hard drives and flash memory approach their physical limits, this new method offers a path to significantly surpass them. The researchers are now focusing on integrating these materials into scalable manufacturing processes to accelerate the creation of ultra-compact, high-capacity memory chips for widespread use.