Chinese robotics company unveils human-like robot face

A video from a China-based company showcasing a human-like robot face is spreading online, drawing eerie comparisons to the sci-fi series Westworld.

AheadForm, a Chinese robotics company established in 2024, is working on combining realistic humanoid robots with artificial intelligence to interact with humans.

“With expressive facial features, moving eyes, and synchronized speech, the robot can convey emotions and understand human non-verbal cues, making interactions more natural and engaging,” AheadForm states on its website.

The viral video shows only the face of the robot, featuring blinking, rapid eye movements, and subtle, human-like facial expressions.

According to the company, the robot—called the AheadForm Origin M1—”integrates a full facial actuation system with up to 25 micro motors” to produce gestures that appear indistinguishable from a real human.

The company’s website features humanoid robots as part of its “Lan Series,” along with an elven character named ELF V1.

AheadForm founder Hu Yuhang projected future advancements in robotics during an interview with the South China Morning Post last year. He suggested that “within ten years, we might interact with robots and feel like they are almost human,” speculating that “maybe in 20 years, they could walk normally and perform some tasks just like a human.”