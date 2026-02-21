Chinese scientists develop safer, flexible organic lithium-ion battery

TIANJIN: Chinese scientists have developed a groundbreaking organic lithium-ion battery that is safer, more flexible, and capable of operating in extreme environments. This innovation addresses longstanding bottlenecks in energy storage.

On Thursday, the journal Nature published the research. The project was led by Professor Xu Yunhua at Tianjin University in collaboration with the South China University of Technology.

Most mainstream batteries rely on inorganic cathode materials like cobalt and nickel. These materials face growing issues regarding resource scarcity, rigidity, and performance drops in extreme conditions. To solve this, the research team engineered a novel organic cathode material that is abundant and environmentally friendly.

The new battery design successfully overcomes prior limitations by achieving high electronic conductivity and fast charging speeds. When tested in a pouch battery, the organic cathode produced an energy density exceeding 250 watt-hours per kilogram. This result outperforms conventional lithium iron phosphate batteries.

The new battery showcased remarkable durability beyond its power output. It operates stably in extreme temperature ranges from minus 70 to 80 degrees Celsius. In physical tests, the battery maintained its structural integrity and full capacity even after being compressed. Crucially, it passed standard puncture safety tests without activating thermal runaway or fire.

“The research breaks through the constraints of traditional battery technology in terms of resource dependence and environmental impact,” Xu said. He noted that the battery matches commercial energy densities while offering superior safety and operational range.

The findings implied more options to dive into advanced applications in flexible electronics and wearable devices. Scientists are currently working to scale the technology for industrial production and intend to establish a pilot manufacturing line.