Chinese smartphone maker Realme set to become an Oppo subbrand

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Realme said on Wednesday that it was being integrated into Chinese consumer electronics company Oppo as a subbrand, in a move that aims to pool resources and cut costs for the two companies that share a parent firm.

Realme, whose smartphones are sold in India, Southeast Asia, and Europe, is owned by Chinese consumer hardware giant BBK Electronics, which also owns the Oppo and Vivo smartphone brands.

Realme, which sells smartphones in Pakistan, Southeast Asia, and Europe, is owned by the Chinese consumer hardware giant BBK Electronics. This company also owns the Oppo and Vivo smartphone brands.