Chinese teacher performs Hadiqa Kiani classic ‘Boohey Barian’

A video of a Chinese teacher performing Hadiqa Kiani’s classic ‘Boohey Barian’ is going viral on social media platforms.

A video that has been circulating on various social media sites sees Ms Vicky – a music teacher at Pakistan Embassy College in Beijing – perform one of the most iconic tracks by the prolific singer.

The Chinese teacher chose the iconic ‘Boohey Barian’ by Kiani to perform for students and visitors at a cultural event organized at ‘Silk Road International Arts Centre’ to mark the 75th independence day of Pakistan earlier this week.

Pakistan Embassy College Beijing music teacher Ms. Vicky performing the iconic song ‘Buhe Bariyan’ of @Hadiqa_Kiani at the Pakistan Food and Cultural Festival organized by Embassy to mark 75th Independence of Pakistan at Silk Road International Arts Centre.@PkPublicDiplo pic.twitter.com/hnWOY3xLlM — Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) August 17, 2022

The video which was originally published by Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on the micro-blogging site, received a hearty response from social users who loved this cultural exchange between friendly neighbours.

Here is what the comments read on the viral video.

Wow Beautiful Voice ❤🔥

Huffff its like hadiqa herself is singing ❤️🔥

She slayed it ❤️❤️👏

She did justice to her song❤️

Woah such perfection😍

What a beautiful song she chosing her self and also appreciate for her dress look

Moreover, the singer herself lauded the music teacher for her performance and revealed that the two had a chance to jam together earlier. She wrote, “I’ll always have so much love and respect for Vicky since we sang together in Beijing so many years ago.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Boohey Barian’ is a part of the Platinum-selling album ‘Roshni’ by Hadiqa Kiani, which came out in 1998 and has been copied multiple times in the past two decades. The track has been plagiarised by several Indian composers in the movies and music videos.

