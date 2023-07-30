Chinese Vice PM He Lifeng reaches Pakistan on three-day visit

Chinese Vice Prime Minister (PM) He Lifeng has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit as part of high-level engagements and dialogues between Pakistan and China, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chinese Vice PM He Lifeng was received by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal upon arrival.

During his visit, PM Lifeng will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership. Lifeng’s visit is part of high-level engagements and dialogues between Pakistan and China.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government finalised the preparations for a central event following the completion of a decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

An event will be organised in Islamabad tomorrow over the completion of 10 years of CPEC project titled ‘From vision to reality’ in which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Vice PM He Lifeng will be the special guests.

The event will be attended by federal ministers, lawmakers from the National Assembly (NA) and Senate, secretaries and the business community.

Pakistan and China had launched the CPEC project on July 5, 2013, with an investment of over $25 billion. The officials said that CPEC created employment for millions of people and Pakistan started generating 8,000 MW of electricity via the projects.

Under the CPEC, Pakistan started several economic development projects with the collaboration of China.