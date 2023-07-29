31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

Chinese vice premier to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: He Lifeng, Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, will visit Pakistan from July 30 July to August 1, 2023, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

During the visit, Vice Premier He — who is also a Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping — will attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

The Chinese vice premier will also meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi during the visit, according to the FO.

The Chinese official will also be the chief guest at an event celebrating a decade of CPEC. Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project, the FO said.

As the chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan, as per the FO.

“The visit is part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China. It reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”; reaffirm support on issues of each other’s core interests; enhance economic and financial cooperation; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries,” the spokesperson further added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.