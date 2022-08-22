Godfather: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan shine in action-packed teaser

The first teaser of Chiranjeevi-led ‘Godfather’ – the debut pan-Indian movie of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan – has been released.

The first teaser of the Telugu language movie ‘Godfather’, starring south Indian superstar Chiranjeevi in the titular character, has been released by the makers ahead of his 67th birthday this year.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The minute-and-a-half action-packed footage is loaded with south signature slo-mo moments, along with high-octane action and political drama. While the ‘Boss of the Bosses’ Chiranjeevi was the highlight of the ‘Godfather’ teaser, Salman Khan shone in the limited screen time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor is said to essay a pivotal role with his extended cameo in ‘Godfather’, while the top female actor of the south Indian film industry, Nayanthara portrays a crucial character in the storyline. Other prominent cast members include Puri Jagannadh and Satyadev Kancharana.

Watch the teaser here:

The direction for the film is helmed by Mohan Raja who has also written the screenplay. It is being bankrolled by ‘Konidela Production Company’ of actor Ram Charan (son of Chiranjeevi) and ‘Super Good Films’.

‘Godfather’ is slated to hit theatres on October 5 this year.

The film is the remake of the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ‘Lucifer’ (2019).

Also read: Salman Khan termed ‘sadist’ by former girlfriend

Comments