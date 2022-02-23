‘Teach them manners’: Chitrangda Singh calls out Go Air!

Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh slammed a local airline ‘Go Air’ for rude behavior of the cabin crew.

The ‘Bob Biswas’ actor took to her Instagram stories earlier this week to share an inside video of a horrific incident that took place during her flight from Mumbai to Delhi on Go Air. “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!”, she addressed in the text. Naming the crew further, “#rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them”, the celeb asked the team to ‘teach them some manners.’

“Most high-handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia.” In the following story on Tuesday, the Bollywood actor clarified while tagging the airline’s official handle, that the incident didn’t take place with her. “The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

Chitrangda made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with political drama ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ and has been a part of a number of successful films since then including ‘Desi Boyz’, ‘Inkaar’, and ‘Bob Biswas’ among others.

Comments