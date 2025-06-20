Singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty in nightclub assault case

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to a charge related to the serious beating of a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

On Friday, singer Chris Brown, 36, was prosecuted in London’s Southwark Crown Court on one count of attempting to unlawfully and maliciously cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Brown’s friend and fellow musician Omololu Akinlolu, 39, who performs under the name ‘Hoody Baby’, pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Prosecutors previously said Brown and Akinlolu assaulted producer Abe Diaw at a bar in the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighbourhood in February 2023. The ‘Kiss Kiss’ singer allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on Diaw and hit him several times with a bottle, and then punched and kicked him.

The attack was caught on surveillance camera in front of a club full of people, prosecutors said.

Brown was originally charged with a single count of grievous bodily harm after his arrest in May, but prosecutors subsequently brought an indictment adding two counts: assault causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

When a court clerk asked Brown how he pleaded to the grievous bodily harm count, he replied: “Not guilty, ma’am.”

Brown did not enter pleas on the additional counts and was ordered to return to court on July 11 to face those charges after wrapping up the European leg of his world tour.

His trial was scheduled for October 26, 2026.

Brown was later released on a 5 million-pound ($6.75 million) bail last month, allowing him to start his ‘Breezy Bowl XX’ tour earlier this month.

