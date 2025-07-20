Avengers: Doomsday rumours heat up as more Chris Evans details leak

Excitement is growing among Marvel fans as new rumours suggest that Chris Evans may return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor, best known for playing Steve Rogers, is reportedly confirmed by insider sources to appear in the upcoming fifth Avengers film, though Marvel Studios has not yet officially announced his involvement.

Chris Evans, who last appeared as an older version of Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, has long been a fan favourite.

His return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday would place him alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth as one of the few actors to appear in all of the main Avengers films.

Although his exact role in the new film is still unclear, many speculate that he could reprise his original role as Captain America in some capacity, possibly through time travel or multiverse storylines.

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the biggest Marvel films yet.

With a star-studded cast that includes Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Anthony Mackie’s version of Captain America, the film will unite characters from across the MCU.

Chris Evans is expected to be a key addition to this already expansive line-up.

Other returning characters include Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

In addition, a number of iconic X-Men characters are also set to appear, including Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops, and even Gambit, portrayed by Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans’ possible involvement in Avengers: Doomsday has led to renewed interest in how the MCU plans to merge timelines and universes. Fans are curious whether Evans will play a younger Steve Rogers, an alternate version, or something entirely new.

With Avengers: Doomsday set for release on 18 December 2026, the return of Chris Evans remains one of the most talked-about rumours.

If true, his comeback would mark a major moment in Marvel’s next phase and offer fans another chance to see the beloved star in action.