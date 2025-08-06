Chris Hemsworth shares update on his hit Netflix franchise

Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Marvel’s Thor, has given fans some exciting news about his popular Netflix action series, Extraction.

The actor confirmed to THR, that a third Extraction film is currently in development. While there is no release date yet, he assured fans that plans are moving ahead and the team is exploring new directions for the story.

Hemsworth has become one of Hollywood’s top action stars, and his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction has played a big part in that success.

The first film, released in 2020, introduced Hemsworth as a black ops mercenary on a dangerous mission in Bangladesh. The intense action and gripping story helped make it Netflix’s most-watched original film at the time.

In 2023, Extraction 2 followed with even more thrilling action. Hemsworth returned as Tyler Rake, this time rescuing a family from a deadly prison. The sequel featured an unforgettable 21-minute action scene filmed in a single take.

Like the first film, it also became one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, proving the strong popularity of the franchise.

Now, Hemsworth has confirmed that Extraction 3 is in the works. While he did not say exactly when the film will be released, he said that the creative team is working on new ideas to keep the story fresh and exciting.

Chris Hemsworth’s passion for the role is clear, and fans can look forward to seeing him return as Tyler Rake in the future.

In addition to the next film, the Extraction universe is growing. Netflix and the producers are making a new spin-off television series.

This show will not feature Chris Hemsworth, but it will expand the world of Extraction with a new lead character. French actor Omar Sy will take on the lead role in a hostage rescue mission set in Libya.

Although Hemsworth will not appear in the new series, he remains the heart of the Extraction films.

His performance has made Tyler Rake a fan-favourite action hero, and his return in Extraction 3 is highly anticipated.