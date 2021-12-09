Chris Hemsworth speaks up on return as Thor

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth said that he will continue to play the role of superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU) films provided if he is welcomed by the fans.

He appeared as a guest on The Today Show where he was asked about the possibility of him playing the character in the future Marvel projects given the fact that Tom Holland will be working in three Spider-Man projects following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“How many Spider-Mans has he done? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors?” he asked as quoted in the report.

The Extraction star went on to say that he will continue to play the role as long as if the fans want him to but he felt as its enthusiasm might be waning.

The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/TUU5848QYR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 3, 2021

Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder that is slated for release next year.

He has worked in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects namely Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

