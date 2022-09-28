Chris Hemsworth to appear in South Indian film ‘SSMB29’?

Word has it that Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth could be making a cameo appearance in upcoming South Indian film SSMB29.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

SSMB29 means Super Star Mahesh Babu’s 29th film. The project sees actor Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration with celebrated director S S Rajamouli.

Indian news agency Bollywood Life reported that rumours of Thor: Love and Thunder star will appear in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Moreover, the reports of Chris Hemsworth’s fellow Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson being approached to work in the film were making rounds.

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays the role of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has not commented on the reports.

Related: Love and Thunder – Did Chris Hemsworth copy Ajay Devgn?

It is pertinent to mention that the Snakes on a Plane had wished to be part of Bahubali 3 cast. He admitted to be a fan of the works of RRR director.

The director had hinted of the project being an action adventure film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure,” he said. “It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

Comments