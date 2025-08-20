Chris Martin defends Coldplay’s kiss cam after Astronomer CEO scandal

British rock band Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin defends their infamous ‘kiss cam’, after it exposed the extramarital affair of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot – the former CEO and HR head of data company Astronomer – last month.

During their latest show of ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour in Hull, England, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin reflected on the last month’s ‘debacle’, when he unintentionally revealed the scandalous romance of New York-based DataOps company Astronomer’s then CEO and Chief People Officer, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, not only to the crowd at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, but later to the world, via the viral video by a concertgoer.

Speaking about the incident, Martin said, “We’ve been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a …”

“Yeah,” he continued. “Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade.”

“So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you,” the singer affirmed.

For the uninitiated, the entire controversy erupted last month, on July 16, when Byron and Cabot, both presumably married to different partners at that time, were caught red-handed on the kiss-cam, in a rather intimate embrace.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Controversy-All You Need to Know

In an awkward flash response upon the realisation that they were being seen by the entire stadium, Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands.

As the video surfaced on social media, internet sleuths immediately took to work and identified the two by their social media profiles, before the tech company confirmed their identities.

Both Byron and Csbot have since resigned from their respective positions at Astronomer.