WATCH: Chris Martin warns fans about cameras after viral Astronomer CEO video

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a cheeky remark about the kiss-cam in their first concert after the viral Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot video.

The band’s July 16 concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston took the internet by storm after catching the alleged extramarital affair of the Astronomer CEO with his HR officer.

The video exploded on social media platforms soon after a fan uploaded it on the internet.

The viral showed Andy Byron, a married man, and Kristin Cabot in a close embrace during the Coldplay concert.

As soon as they realised that they were being filmed on the kiss-cam, Byron quickly ducked behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands.

Commenting on their reaction, Chris Martin playfully said, “Oh what either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

The viral video has since led to Andy Byron’s resignation as Astronomer CEO. The fate of Kristin Cabot’s professional status remains unclear.

According to US media outlets, Martin addressed the situation later in the performance, saying “Holy s—. I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

In their first concert at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday since the incident, Chris Martin playfully warned fans, without mentioning the Astronomer CEO and his HR officer.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” a video from the Coldplay concert showed Martin as saying.

“How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now,” he said with a grin as the audience erupted in laughter.

The Coldplay fan who posted the show footage later wrote on X that “zero couples” were shown on the venue’s jumbotron during the portion of the show.