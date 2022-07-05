Chris Pratt hints at MCU quit

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is ready to quit MCU and its ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise as hinted by him.

Pratt, who will be next seen in Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and also ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ later, may not certainly take up any projects with the entertainment franchise beyond that as teased by the actor during a film’s promotional conversation.

Speaking to an international magazine, Star World stated, “(I) don’t actually know what’s gonna come next.” He added: “You asked whether or not I’m cognizantly, intentionally turning a page. The page is turning. Whether I want to or not. Because the franchises are over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

“You want to be conscious and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. Like, this is going away. I want to take it in. You can’t take it in any harder than just being present to it. So I’m being present.”

Further, with a reference to his favourite footballer, Pratt illustrated, “The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, he got traded to Denver. He’s been with Seattle for about ten years. Which has been about the duration of this (his Guardians stint). I was like, ‘Wait, hold on, what happened?’ The emotion around the last ten years sort of coming to an end. I was in the most embarrassing way, like, ‘My quarterback leaves, so I’m gonna cry.’ It’s hitting me in moments like that.”

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Pratt’s ‘Thor’ co-star Chris Hemsworth also hinted that the upcoming film might be his final work with Marvel, and he’ll bid goodbye to MCU after that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Apart from both Chris, the Taika Waititi directorial features Natalie Portman as the female lead and will hit theatres on July 8.

Comments