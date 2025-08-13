Chris Pratt reveals big plans for The Terminal List universe

Chris Pratt has shared exciting plans for the future of The Terminal List franchise. The actor, who plays Navy SEAL James Reece, said he wants to adapt more of Jack Carr’s bestselling novels and create a large connected world.

Chris Pratt explained to Comic Book, that the idea is to build a full Jack Carr Cinematic Universe, with several stories from the books brought to screen.

The Terminal List has already become a major hit for Prime Video, with Chris Pratt leading the action-packed first season.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, audiences praised its intense story and loyalty to the novels. The success has led to a prequel, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which will be released on 27 August.

Chris Pratt will appear in the prequel alongside Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth.

Chris Pratt confirmed that season two will adapt the second book, True Believer. He also mentioned future plans to bring Savage Son, The Devil’s Hand, and Red Sky Morning to life.

These stories would see Reece face the Russian mafia, stop a deadly bioweapon, and hunt a former Russian intelligence officer.

Chris Pratt stressed that he loves the role and will keep playing it if viewers want more. The prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, is set five years before the first season.

It focuses on Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch, and shows his path from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator. Pratt will feature in the story as Reece, adding to the connection between the two series.

New characters will join the world, helping to expand the plot and reveal the events that led to the main series’ shocking twists.

Chris Pratt’s comments make it clear that The Terminal List is only at the beginning of its journey, with many more action-packed chapters planned for fans.