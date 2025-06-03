Chris Pratt reacts to ‘Parks and Recreation’ costar’s fatal shooting

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has broken his silence on the fatal shooting of his ‘Parks and Recreation’ co-star Jonathan Joss.

Joss, best known for playing Chief Ken Hotate in ‘Parks and Recreation’ and voicing ‘King of the Hill’ character John Redcorn, was fatally shot in Texas on Sunday at the age of 59.

Following his killing, Chris Pratt paid a rich tribute to the slain actor, while urging people to hug your loved ones.’

“RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude. He played Ken Hotate in Parks and was also in Mag 7. Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones,” the Hollywood actor wrote on his Instagram Story.

Jonathan Joss appeared in five ‘Parks and Recreation’ episodes between 2011 and 2015 across the sitcom’s third, fifth and seventh seasons.

Chris Pratt rose to global fame for playing Andy Dwyer, who dated Aubrey Plaza’s April Ludgate, in the show.

Other than the popular sitcom, Pratt and Joss also starred together in ‘The Magnificent Seven.’

In the film, Chris Pratt played one of the Seven, while Jonathan Joss portrayed a Comanche warrior.

Hollywood actor Nick Offerman, who starred in ‘Parks and Recreation’ as Ron Swanson, also shared his grief on the killing of Ross.

“The cast has been texting together about it all day and we’re just heartbroken. Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.