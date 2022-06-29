Chris Pratt reveals he doesn’t like using his first name; Here’s why!

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actor Chris Pratt revealed the reason why he doesn’t like using his first name ‘Chris’.

Speaking to a foreign tabloid, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor who share the first name with several A-list actors in Hollywood, including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pine, opened up about his dislike towards the common first name.

“Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP.’ But no one calls me Chris,” the actor tells the interviewer, adding that it feels ‘weird’.

“My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up’,” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.'”

On the work front, Pratt will be next seen in Marvel’s anticipated film, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ sharing screen space with same-named Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. The film also features Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista in pivotal roles.

The superhero film has been helmed by Taika Waititi, who has also written the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Stan Lee and Jason Aaron.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ follow the story of the Avenger teaming up with his accomplice Valkyrie along with Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who has become the Mighty Thor also. They team to battle Gorr the God Butcher who seeks to eliminate other gods.

The film is slated to release on July 8.

