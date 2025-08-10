Woakes may opt for rehab over surgery in race to be fit for Ashes

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said rehabilitation is a risk he is willing to take to be fit for the Ashes 2025 rather than undergoing surgery on the shoulder injury he sustained during last week’s fifth Test loss to India.

The 36-year-old Woakes is awaiting scan results after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder on the opening day of the see-saw Test at The Oval when he landed awkwardly trying to save a boundary.

Judging by the extent of the damage his options would be either surgery or rehabilitation to strengthen the shoulder. The first Ashes 2025 Test begins in Perth on November 21.

“I suppose… there will be a chance of a re-occurrence, but that could be a risk that you’re just willing to take,” Chris Woakes told BBC Sport on Friday.

“From what I’ve heard from physios and specialists is that the rehab of a surgery option would be closer to three to four months. That’s obviously touching on the Ashes 2025 and Australia so it makes it tricky.

Read more: WATCH: Moment Chris Woakes walks out to bat with arm in a sling

“From a rehab point of view you can probably get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but again obviously still waiting to get the full report on it.”

Although ruled out of the remainder of the fifth Test, he returned to bat on the final morning with his left arm strapped in a sling as England pushed for a series win.

Chris Woakes entered at number 11 with 17 runs still needed, he did not face a ball but ran four before Gus Atkinson was bowled, leaving India to seal a six-run victory to level the series 2-2 on Monday.

Woakes received praise for his bravery, though he downplayed it by saying anyone else in the dressing room would have done the same.

“In my eyes it was just business as usual… in that moment it was to go out there and try and find a way with Gus at the other end to try and get us over the line,” he added.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen but I’m grateful and thankful that I put up the fight and tried to do it for the team.”