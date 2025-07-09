Christian Horner’s 20-year run ends as Red Bull replaces F1 boss

Christian Horner has been sacked as team principal of Red Bull Racing with immediate effect, bringing an end to his 20-year tenure at the helm of one of Formula 1’s (F1) most successful teams.

According to ESPN, Horner had led the team since its formation in 2005, guiding Red Bull to six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ Championships.

His leadership saw two major eras of dominance: the early 2010s with Sebastian Vettel and the current era with Max Verstappen.

Despite his achievements, the decision to remove Christian Horner follows a turbulent 18 months for both him and Red Bull.

Off-track controversy surrounded Horner earlier in 2024 after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made by a female colleague.

Though the accusations were eventually dismissed, the matter caused significant disruption. Horner had continuously denied any wrongdoing.

On the track, Bull’s performance has dipped noticeably this season. Christian Horner’s final race in charge was the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Max Verstappen started on pole but could only manage a fifth-place finish.

The team now sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, trailing behind McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes, with Verstappen currently 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

In the wake of Christian Horner’s departure, Laurent Mekies has been appointed CEO of Red Bull Racing.

Mekies steps up from the Racing Bulls setup, taking charge at a time when the team faces both competitive and internal challenges.

The exit of Christian Horner adds to a series of high-profile departures from Red Bull, including the recent exits of legendary designer Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

While Christian Horner’s time at Red Bull ends amid controversy and competitive decline, his impact on the F1 team is undeniable. Over two decades, he played a central role in building Red Bull into a powerhouse of modern F1.