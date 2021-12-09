Christmas: Federal govt to give advance salaries to Christian employees

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of the biggest religious occasion for the Christian community Christmas, the federal finance ministry has announced on Thursday advance salaries to all Christians employed in government departments.

The finance ministry said it will afford advance salary payments to all the Christians and will also ensure the provision of pensions to its retired Christian workforce, both by December 20.

In this context the accountant general of Pakistan, revenues, military accountant general, chief accounts officer of the MOFA regarding disbursal of the advance salaries.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!