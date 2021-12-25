PM Imran Khan, military leadership extend felicitation on Christmas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and military leadership on Saturday felicitated the Christian community across Pakistan on Christmas, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister wished all Christian citizens of the country a very happy Christmas.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 25, 2021



Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and other services chiefs also extend felicitations to the Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan on Christmas in a message released from the Twitter handle of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The message from ISPR further read that from the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal.

CJCSC & Services Chiefs extend felicitations to Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan on #Christmas. From the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal. #MerryChristmas🎄 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2021

On the eve of the biggest religious occasion for the Christian community Christmas, the federal finance ministry announced advance salaries to all Christians employed in government departments.

Festivities are in the Air!!! Bringing Joy & Happiness to the Young and the Young at Heart. PIA Celebrates Christmas onboard as a surprise gift to our guests, with our very own Santa🎅🏾!! Happy Christmas 🎁🎄 to everyone celebrating #Christmas #ChristmasEve & a #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/1K0r3gip3u — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 24, 2021



The finance ministry said it will afford advance salary payments to all the Christians and will also ensure the provision of pensions to its retired Christian workforce.

In this context the accountant general of Pakistan, revenues, military accountant general, chief accounts officer of the MOFA regarding disbursal of the advance salaries.