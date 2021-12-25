Saturday, December 25, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan, military leadership extend felicitation on Christmas

test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and military leadership on Saturday felicitated the Christian community across Pakistan on Christmas, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister wished all Christian citizens of the country a very happy Christmas.


Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and other services chiefs also extend felicitations to the Christian community in Armed Forces and across Pakistan on Christmas in a message released from the Twitter handle of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The message from ISPR further read that from the creation of Pakistan to date their sacrifices and contributions in service of Pakistan are phenomenal.

On the eve of the biggest religious occasion for the Christian community Christmas, the federal finance ministry announced advance salaries to all Christians employed in government departments.


The finance ministry said it will afford advance salary payments to all the Christians and will also ensure the provision of pensions to its retired Christian workforce.

Read More: ONLY FULLY VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS TO BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND CHRISTMAS EVENTS

In this context the accountant general of Pakistan, revenues, military accountant general, chief accounts officer of the MOFA regarding disbursal of the advance salaries.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.