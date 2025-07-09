Logan Marshall-Green replaces Cosmo Jarvis in ‘The Odyssey’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ has roped in American actor Logan Marshall-Green after Cosmo Jarvis stepped down from the project.

The hotly anticipated film, set to hit theatres on July 17, 2026, features an ensemble cast led by Hollywood star Matt Damon.

Other cast members include Hollywood actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.

The filming for ‘The Odyssey’ has taken place in several locations, including Morocco, Italy, Ireland and Scotland.

Cosmo Jarvis, who was set to star in the film in an unspecified role, has left the project due to a scheduling conflict.

According to reports, the actor quit the project due to his involvement in the biopic ‘Young Stalin,’ based on Russia’s Joseph Stalin.

As per Deadline, Christopher Nolan has replaced him with Logan Marshall-Green, who has starred in ‘Prometheus’ and ‘The Defeated’ among other projects.

Similar to most of the actors, details about Logan Marshall-Green’s role in ‘The Odyssey’ are being kept in secret.

The film, based on an ancient story written by the Greek poet Homer, is one of the oldest and most famous myths in the world.

Hollywood actor Matt Damon will star in the titular role in what promises to be an epic retelling of the classic tale by notable filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

‘The Odyssey’ marks the third collaboration between Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon, who previously worked together in ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’

The film will follow the journey of Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he faces a long and dangerous adventure to return home after the Trojan War.