Christy Carlson shares heartfelt message after near disastrous incident

Christy Carlson Romano, known for her role in Even Stevens, is recovering after a terrifying incident during her husband’s birthday celebration.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, the actress shared the shocking details of how she was accidentally shot in the eye by a member of “another party” while celebrating with her husband.

Christy Carlson revealed that she had taken her husband out to shoot clay pigeons as a birthday present.

However, during the activity, a person from a separate group “unsafely fired in the wrong direction,” and Christy was hit in five different places.

She explained that one of the shots came dangerously close to her right eye, landing less than an inch away.

Despite the close call, Christy Carlson assured her followers that she is now “safe” and can “see normally,” though she is still under medical supervision.

Doctors are monitoring her closely as there are fragments still lodged in her eye and forehead. One of the fragments behind her eye is deemed too risky to remove surgically at this time.

Christy Carlson expressed her gratitude for the first responders and the medical staff at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, as well as her husband, who immediately sprang into action and rushed her to the hospital.

“I’m very grateful to first responders as a whole,” she said. “They’re the most amazing, superhero people to take care of us at our most desperate times.”

In her post, Christy Carlson reflected on the frightening ordeal, writing, “With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much.

I saw my life flash before my eyes and I’m telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant.”

Fans and well-wishers have flooded her comments with support, relieved to know that Christy Carlson is recovering after such a harrowing experience.