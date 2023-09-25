27.9 C
Police arrest ‘Chucky’ doll for terrorizing locals

Reuters
By Reuters
Handcuffed, a knife still sticking out of his overalls, the Chucky doll – made famous in the Hollywood film franchise ‘Child’s Play‘ – hunches against the wall as police hold him by his bright orange hair to take his mug shot.

In a bizarre twist, Chucky and his owner were taken into lock-up in a town in northern Mexico earlier this week.

The puppet master, identified only as Carlos “N” under Mexican norms, allegedly used the “demon doll” to scare people and demand money, local media reported. Both were charged with disturbing the peace and putting others’ integrity at risk.

One officer at the police department in Monclova, in Coahuila state, was seen laughing as she held up the long knife taken from Chucky.

Mexican media reported the officer who put Chucky in cuffs was later reprimanded for not taking her job seriously. Carlos “N” was later released, local outlets reported, though the Chucky doll’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Charles Lee “Chucky” Ray is one of the iconic serial killers and the main antagonist in the Hollywood film franchise ‘Child’s Play‘.

His story starts in the original ‘Child’s Play‘ movie. A serial killer, Charle Lee Ray, is about to die from a gunshot wound during an encounter with the Police. Just before dying, he transfers his soul into a “Good Guy” doll.

The doll, after being purchased by a mother-son duo, goes on a rampage and kills numerous people by stabbing and other violent ways.

