Police arrest ‘Chucky’ doll for terrorizing locals

Handcuffed, a knife still sticking out of his overalls, the Chucky doll – made famous in the Hollywood film franchise ‘Child’s Play‘ – hunches against the wall as police hold him by his bright orange hair to take his mug shot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a bizarre twist, Chucky and his owner were taken into lock-up in a town in northern Mexico earlier this week.

The puppet master, identified only as Carlos “N” under Mexican norms, allegedly used the “demon doll” to scare people and demand money, local media reported. Both were charged with disturbing the peace and putting others’ integrity at risk.

A Chucky doll and its owner were arrested in Mexico on September 11 for allegedly scaring people and demanding money from them, local media reported. The so-called “demon doll” was handcuffed and a mugshot was taken of it with its owner, a puppet master named Carlos “N,” who was… pic.twitter.com/rnKdfrw7W2 — TRT World (@trtworld) September 25, 2023

One officer at the police department in Monclova, in Coahuila state, was seen laughing as she held up the long knife taken from Chucky.

Mexican media reported the officer who put Chucky in cuffs was later reprimanded for not taking her job seriously. Carlos “N” was later released, local outlets reported, though the Chucky doll’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Charles Lee “Chucky” Ray is one of the iconic serial killers and the main antagonist in the Hollywood film franchise ‘Child’s Play‘.

Mexican ‘demon doll’ arrested – media A would-be thief was using the infamous Chucky to terrorize locals, it was reportedhttps://t.co/hUlmqb6SeR pic.twitter.com/xipAcJQuNe — RT (@RT_com) September 25, 2023

His story starts in the original ‘Child’s Play‘ movie. A serial killer, Charle Lee Ray, is about to die from a gunshot wound during an encounter with the Police. Just before dying, he transfers his soul into a “Good Guy” doll.

The doll, after being purchased by a mother-son duo, goes on a rampage and kills numerous people by stabbing and other violent ways.

Related – Man finds hidden doll with murder note in new home