Chunky Panday recalls surprising career advice from Shatrughan Sinha

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has shared the surprising piece of advice he received from veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha early in his career.

Chunky Panday made his Bollywood debut in 1987’s ‘Aag Hi Aag,’ which also starred Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra and Moushumi Chatterjee in the lead roles.

During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Panday revealed that Shatrughan Sinha was a close friend of his father, renowned Indian heart surgeon Sharad Panday.

According to the Bollywood actor, Sinha advised him to always be late to work to gain value in the film industry.

“Shatru ji told me something very nice, which I follow to date. He said, ‘Son, whatever you do, never arrive on time anywhere. If you are punctual, no one will value you. Even if you happen to be early somehow, stay in the car for 15 minutes or so. Make people wait.’ That was the old-school method — people eagerly waiting for a star,” Chunky Panday said.

The Bollywood actor also showed gratitude to Shatrughan Sinha for teaching him the skill of memorising lines.

“Even if he had 10 pages of dialogues, Shatru ji would go straight for takes without rehearsing, after reading them just once,” he said.

Chunky Panday also reflected on his collaboration with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in 1994’s ‘Insaniyat.’

“When Amit ji arrived on set on the first day of shoot in Film City, people went crazy. Although we were very nervous, he made us feel so comfortable by cracking jokes. There was so much energy and enthusiasm in him,” he said.

According to Panday, he forgot his lines while working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.