Churail mystery solved in Pakistan's Peshawar

PESHAWAR: For the past few days, rumors spread in Peshawar capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the presence of a churail—a female ghost—allegedly wandering the city’s graveyards. Panic and fear escalated as social media amplified the claims.

Residents near Wazir Bagh reported seeing the ghost, locally referred to as shishka or pichal peri, in a nearby cemetery.

Some locals even armed themselves to search for the apparition. Stories of the ghost had circulated for months, particularly around Guldara Chowk, creating anxiety and superstition among the community.

However, the locals eventually caught her, only to discover that she was a young girl. Fortunately, she was not harmed and was safely handed over to the police, despite the worrying trend in Pakistan of mob attacks carried out without hesitation.

Authorities later clarified that the so-called churail was actually a 13-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for several days. Police confirmed that the girl is mentally unwell and has now been safely returned to her parents.

According to the police, the girl’s late-night wandering had sparked fear among residents, leading them to mistake her for a ghost. Social media rumors further fueled the confusion until the matter was investigated and resolved.