CID actor recalls how life changed after quitting show

Indian heartthrob Vivek Mashru, who won hearts with his portrayal of Inspector Vivek in the beloved show CID, is going viral for different reasons.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Vivek Mashru spoke about his post-showbiz life in an interview with an Indian news website. The 39-year-old’s LinkedIn profile went viral after fans came to know that Bengaluru University hired him as an English professor.

“My wife, who is an English teacher, told me about my picture going viral,” the former actor said. “I had never thought this would happen to me, you always see it happening to other people. I am humbled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek V Mashru (@vivekvmashru)

Speaking about his “leadership” position, the former actor said he oversees the function of an entire department. He added that he wants to launch new schools.

The former actor revealed that he was selected for the role after an audition.

“I had trained under Kishore Namit, and then my mom told me that the makers of CID are looking out for an officer’s role. They had an all India competition ‘Operation Talaash’,” he recalled.

Related – Vijay Salgaonkar of ‘Drishyam‘ gets interrogated by CID

He added, “I auditioned and was selected. My nana-nani were ardent fans of the show, and watched it diligently. Just before my casting was announced, my nana passed away, I was very emotional.”

Vivek Mashru recalled police officers saluting him after breaking signals.

“From being an actor where there’s so much adulation- toll naake pe they would not take tolls from me, if I ever broke a signal the police would stop me, realise I am in CID, salute and let me go after an autograph, if I went to Shirdi, they would take me for VIP darshan… to then travelling normally by bus, waiting in queues, the transition was difficult.- But by God’s grace I had a good ecosystem,” he revealed.