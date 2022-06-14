CID cop gets robbed of cash, documents in Mumbai

Indian TV actor Hrishikesh Pandey who played Inspector in the TV series ‘CID’ got robbed of cash and documents in Mumbai.

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, who is best known for essaying Inspector Sachin in the crime fiction series ‘CID’ said, he was robbed of cash, official documents, and other belongings during a sight-seeing tour in Mumbai.

The actor mentioned that he was along with his family in an air-conditioned sight-seeing bus and was carrying his belongings in a sling bag, which were robbed. “It was an AC bus and we boarded the bus around 6.30 pm,” Pandey told an India-based news agency.

“Soon after I got down, I checked my sling bag and found that my cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pan card, and car books were missing. I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station,” he added. “It was slightly crowded that day and I didn’t even realize when someone took out everything.”

Further reflecting upon the irony of playing a cop on-screen and getting robbed in real life, Pandey said, “Since I have played a CID Inspector, it became a joke how in the show people come to us with cases and we solve them.”

“Even in real life people used to come to me with issues and I used to help solving them. And now I have been robbed! I am hoping that the police department will crack this case,” Pandey concluded.

