CII conditionally allows women to perform Hajj without mehram

LAHORE: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has conditionally allowed women to perform Hajj without mehram, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the council stated that only those women are allowed to perform hajj without mehram if their parents or husband allow them.

In Fiqah-e-Jafria, Maliki and Shafi schools of thought, the Shariah permits women to perform Hajj without mehram.

The council said that according to the Hanafi and Hanbali fiqh if a woman has no mehram then she is exempted from performing hajj but if she wants she can go on hajj with trustworthy friends.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry for Hajj and Umrah shared guidelines for women travelling for Umrah without male guardians.

Sharing the details, the ministry said that the woman who plans to travel without a mehram [male guardian] could obtain visa for Umrah, however, it is mandatory that they are aged above 45 years old.

The Hajj and Umrah ministry of the Kingdom said that the local travel agents will have to form a woman-only group for the purpose.

It further clarified that women below the 45 age group will have to accompany a male guardian [mehram] for performing Umrah.