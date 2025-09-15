Cillian Murphy finally updates on his Voldemort casting in 'Harry Potter' series

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, a favourite to play Lord Voldemort in HBO’s hotly anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ series, finally broke his silence on the casting buzz.

Ever since the makers started to unveil the cast members for the upcoming series adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s novel series ‘Harry Potter’ last year, Cillian Murphy has been a frontrunner to take up the role of Dark Lord Voldemort. So much so that he was even endorsed by veteran actor Ralph Fiennes, who essayed the iconic role in five of the eight films of the wizarding franchise, for his replacement.

While Murphy has since maintained a silence on the casting buzz, he has now addressed the speculations.

“No,” he simply said when asked about the possibility of his casting during a recent podcast appearance.

He continued to share, “My kids show me occasionally, and I don’t know anything about that.”

Murphy also joked that he is ‘very attached’ to his nose and won’t be able to sacrifice it for the role.

Further speaking about Fiennes, the ‘Oppenheimer’ star gushed, “It’s really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. He’s the man. An absolute acting legend. Good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes.”

Notably, the much-buzzed series, headlined by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as the main trio, i.e. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, is scheduled to debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.