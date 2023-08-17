The Many Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a popular spice. It is very high in cinnamaldehyde that has antifungal and antibacterial properties. Animal and test-tube studies found that cinnamon is loaded with powerful antioxidants, such as polyphenols which may help lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancers.

This warm, fragrant and distinctly spicy spice could be used to flavour beverages, desserts, entrees and side dishes. It can be used in many baked goods such as baklava, churros, and cinnamon rolls. It can be a natural complement to cereal, granola, oatmeal, or yogurt and mixed into the pancake batter.

Cinnamon is a spice that contains a variety of vitamins and minerals. Adding cinnamon to recipes is a great way to diversify vitamin and mineral intake while also adding flavour without the use of salt. Some recipes with cinnamon include: adding cinnamon to porridge, rolled oats, banana smoothies, lentil or bean Bolognese, stewed apple or pear, stews and soups such as pumpkin or lentil.

Cinnamon has strong antioxidant properties, neutralizing free radicals that can potentially harm the cells and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. It also has an important anti-diabetic effect, helping control blood sugar levels. There are many ways of including it indiet such as sprinkling it on food. It is very tasty with apples, bananas, pears and toast with honey. One can also prepare a cinnamon tea since its chemicals are water-soluble. Finally, include cinnamon in baking such as in cookies and cakes.

Cinnamon is a spice rich in flavonoids such as eugenol, hesperidin and linalool, which have a series of health benefits such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and neuromodulator actions. The spice has a hypoglycemic action, improving glycemic homeostasis, with decreased blood concentrations of fasting glucose and glycated hemoglobin. Cinnamon can help decreasing total cholesterol, preventing cardiovascular diseases.

