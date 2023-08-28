Cipher case: Court grants two days’ physical remand of Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: A special court granted two days physical remand of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the FIA in the diplomatic cipher case, ARY News reported on Monday.

“No more physical remand will be granted if no progress made in the case,” Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain said in his remarks.

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was produced in the special court hearing diplomatic cipher case.

Presiding Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain conducted in camera hearing of the cipher case under the official secrets law.

Former foreign minister Qureshi was produced in the court after completion of his three days’ physical remand today.

FIA special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi and PTI lawyers Babar Awan and Shoaib Shaheen were present in the court during the hearing.

According to sources, special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi pleaded to the court for further remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The court reserved its decision over the FIA plea and later granted two days’ remand of the former minister.

Qureshi had on Saturday challenged his physical remand in the Islamabad High Court.

He filed petition against physical remand granted by a special court to the FIA in a case pertaining to a diplomatic cipher that reportedly went missing from the PTI’s ex-prime minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded to the court to declare the trial court’s August 20, 21 and 25 decisions as void and send him on judicial remand.

“With malicious intent and connivance of the federal government the case has been against me. I didn’t receive the cipher telegram, neither shared its transcript with a person,” he pleaded.

“The record proves that the cipher has been in possession of the foreign ministry,” he petitioned.

“The FIA arrested me and got my physical remand thrice. Prosecution failed to bring the evidence, still the trial court granted physical remand,” petitioner said.

The federal government and the secretary interior have been made respondents in the petition.

Qureshi, who served as foreign minister, was arrested in the capital Islamabad last week.