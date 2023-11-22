PTI chief’s lawyer seeks adjournment in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s lawyer on Wednesday sought adjournment from the Supreme Court on a plea against the indictment of the former prime minister in the Cipher case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI lawyer pleaded with the court for adjournment in the case on the first hearing of the case. The development follows after Islamabad High Court’s order on the intra-court appeal of the PTI chairman against his jail trial in the cipher case.

In his arguments before SC Judge, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the lawyer of PTI chief said he wanted to review the plea after the decision of IHC on the intra-court appeal in the cipher case.

The order of IHC is new, we can still hear the plea against the order, you have challenged, Justice Tariq said to the PTI lawyer.

Read more: PTI chief’s jail trial in cipher case declared ‘null and void’

We might have to amend our plea in the cipher case after the IHC verdict, the PTI lawyer said and again pleaded with the court for an adjournment.

Later, the SC adjourned the case for an indefinite period.

IHC verdict

The Islamabad High Court declared the jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in cipher case ‘null and void’.

An IHC division bench, comprising Justice Mian­gul Hassan Aur­angzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, announced the reserved verdict on an intra-court appeal filed by PTI chief Imran Khan against a single-member bench’s decision that had approved the ex-premier’s jail trial in the cipher case.

Read more: Cipher case: Witnesses list against PTI chief surfaces

In the three-page short order, the Islamabad High Court stated that the jail trial can be conducted in “exceptional circumstances”.

“In exceptional circumstances and where it is conducive to justice, a trial can be conducted in jail in a manner that fulfills the requirements of an open trial or a trial in camera provided it is by the procedure provided by law.”