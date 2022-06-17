Cipher issue: ‘Probe commission should be constituted in a day’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill has expressed hopes that the present government will constitute a probe commission within a day on cipher issue after getting the stance of the armed forces, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the present government had stated to be ready for constituting a commission related to the matter of alleged interference and conspiracy in Pakistan’s affairs.

He reminded that the government had also admitted the reality of the cipher on the assembly’s floor and the armed forces had also confirmed the interference in the internal affairs.

“DG-ISPR [Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations] had clarified that a commission should be established on the issue. It is good to see the armed forces support for the probe commission.”

“The national security institutions have shown no objections to the commission then we hope that the government will constitute a commission within 24 hours.”

The PTI leader said that the former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to form a commission to probe into ‘conspiracy’ against his government but there was no time left for the previous government to implement its decision.

“The president had already written a letter to the chief justice. Dr Ashfaq used to launch criticism against us during our government but he also admitted yesterday that a conspiracy was hatched against Pakistan. Pakistan and its nationals are being economically targeted which is impossible without a conspiracy. The commission will ascertain the persons who were responsible to stop the interference.”

Regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Gill said that good news is pouring in regarding the FATF and its credit will be given to Imran Khan and the Pakistani nation. “Everyone should remember the reason for which Pakistan was placed into the [FATF’s] grey list. Our country was placed on the grey list due to money laundering and it was feared that the laundered money could be used for terrorism.”

The PTI leader said that he is not afraid of being arrested by the present government.

