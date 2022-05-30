‘Circular debt reached Rs2.46 trillion, PM to unveil action plan soon’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir has said that the circular debt of the power sector has reached Rs2,46 trillion and the prime minister will announce the action plan soon, ARY News reported on Monday.

Khurram Dastgir has said that the next elections are likely to be held in October next year and the ‘rioters’ will face defeat in the upcoming polls.

While addressing a press conference today, Khurram Dastgir said that the ‘riot march’ of May 25 had failed and the political rival will face defeat in the next polls likely to be held in October 2023.

READ: LOADSHEDDING CONTINUES AS ELECTRICITY SHORTFALL REACHES 6,000 MW

He said that the present government is doing efforts to fulfil the energy needs of the country. The primary shortfall of electricity was 2,275 megawatts at 2:00 pm today which was caused due to a fault in the Neelum-Jhelum transmission line. ” The country generated over 18,000 megawatts of electricity today.”

The minister said that the circular debt of the power sector has reached Rs2,46 trillion and the prime minister will unveil the action plan soon. “We are taking steps to reduce reliance on the expensive imported fuel.”

READ: CIRCULAR DEBT DOWN BY RS116 BN AFTER ECC APPROVES IPPS ADJUSTMENTS: HAMMAD AZHAR

Dastgir said that Pakistan’s energy needs will be fulfilled by shifting power production sources from expensive fuel sources to solar, hydropower, wind and coal power projects.

The energy minister said all power distribution companies have been instructed to provide accurate information to their consumers. He said that power distribution companies are facing a major issue with bill payments.

Khurram Dastgir said that the federal cabinet is making all-out efforts to resolve the public issues.

Comments