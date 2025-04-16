‘Citadel’ spinoffs ‘Honey Bunny’, ‘Diana’ cancelled

Prime Video has cancelled ‘Citadel’ Indian spinoff ‘Honey Bunny’, starring Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The streaming platform has also cancelled the Italian series ‘Diana’, which followed different sects of the powerful Citadel spy agency, according to a report by Variety.

As per the publication, Prime Video will instead weave their storylines into the second season of the mothership series ‘Citadel’, set to premiere next year.

“While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of ‘Citadel’ will be our most exhilarating yet,” Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement.

“With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when ‘Citadel’ Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026,” he added.

The cancellation of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ comes despite the series becoming Prime Video’s most-watched series during its first weekend of release.

The series follows Varun Dhawan’s character Bunny, a stuntman, who recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) for a side gig before they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal.

Years later, the estranged Honey and Bunny reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia – the younger self of Chopra’s character from the American series.