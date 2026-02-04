Citizen deprived of over 130 mln worth valuables in biggest heist

KARACHI: In a biggest heist of the year, a man returned home in Bahadurabad locality of city, after taking back his gold and dollars from bank, was plundered by the armed motorbike riders on Wednesday morning.

Four motorbike riders deprived the victim from 200 tola gold and one lac dollars and fled from the scene.

“The robbers followed the victim from Shara-e-Faisal,” police department sources said.

The incident took place despite presence of community police (CPK) and the safe-city cameras.

The looted cash and gold have a value of staggering over 130 million rupees.

Police department has registered the case and collected evidence and CCTV footage from various points, officials said.

Police conducting raids for arrest of the culprits, officials said.

Karachi, the financial hub of the country and port city, with diverse segments of population from various parts of Pakistan, witnesses every year scores of huge crimes with diverse plots and various hues of culprits.