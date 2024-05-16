Citizen guns down two street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: A citizen of Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri area gunned down two accused street criminals, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, after robbing a citizen in the Gulzar Hijri area of Karachi, four bandits were fleeing when the citizen opened fire with his licensed pistol killing two robbers on the spot while the two others managed to flee the scene.

The police disclosed that one citizen was also injured in the exchange of fire and has been transferred to the hospital for medical assistance.

The injured person, Nadeem, received a bullet during an exchange of fire with a robbery victim and street criminals.

Earlier in the day, the CTD exposed the presence of a target killers’ group operating in the city under the veil of street criminals.

DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Shaikh has disclosed that the mastermind of the organized gang, Syed Hussain Moosvi, staying and operating from abroad.

DIG CTD has said that the group had started targeted killings in November last year and the workers of a specific group were made target. “Two members of the group when arrested declared them as street criminals,” the DIG said.

“We investigated them and booked them under the charge of targeted killings,” a CTD officer said.

He said, two arrested target killers have confessed to killing 13 persons. “There is a group of four target killers, and they have 24 facilitators, we are working to arrest them,” DIG CTD said.