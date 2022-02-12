Citizen Portal: PM Imran Khan orders reopening of 0.23mn complaints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the concerned authorities to reopen 238,000 public complaints that were received and resolved on the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) in 2021, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office, the prime minister has ordered authorities to reassign complaints to the officers concerned for review.

A total of 1.5 million complaints were received on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) during 2021, however, a set of 238,098 complaints were earmarked on the basis of public feedback for reopening to the respective authorities for review and better resolution while adhering to merit.

The prime minister has directed the federal secretaries, provincial chief secretaries and IGPs to hold exclusive meetings with the heads of the departments/attached departments/divisional commissioners/RPOs etc and assign the respective caseload of complaints being reopened with specific instructions to review the same in their supervision for disposal on merit.

شہریوں کی شکایات پر وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا بڑا فیصلہ گزشتہ سال کی حل شدہ 15 لاکھ شکایات میں سے 2 لاکھ اڑتیس ہزار شکایات کو دوبارہ کھولنے کا حکم pic.twitter.com/zB46d0Wkbh — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 12, 2022

“Responsibility, in the case of each organization/department/formation, shall be entrusted to a senior officer to supervise the review activity at all levels,” the statement read.

Two sets of complaints that were directed to be reopened included a total of 11,4918 complaints in which relief was granted, whereas 123,182 other issues in which grant of partial relief was indicated.

The PM’s office further said that out of these total complaints, 107,000 related to the federal departments, 80,000 to Punjab province, 27,000 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 15,000 to Sindh, 3,000 to Balochistan province, 11,00 to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 400 to Gilgit Baltistan which would be subjected to further review.

The chief secretary and the Inspector General concerned will oversee the review process at the provincial level. At the federal level, secretaries of ministries concerned will be responsible for the review of complaints.

The officers concerned will submit their reports following review of the complaints, the statement added.

