Citizen seeks court order to avoid overpricing of land from Govt

KARACHI: A citizen has reached to the Sindh High Court complaining overpricing for his land from the government, procured for the Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The counsel of the citizen informed the court that the Works Department has procured 16 acres of land from his client for building dyke along a canal’s bank but they are paying a price of 20 acres of land.

The lawyer apprehended that the NAB will hound his client over the matter in coming days. He sought court’s order to the department to pay actual price or not to procure the land.

“Land procurement is necessary to build dyke for safety from flooding,” the court observed. “Govt counsel is from Miranshah and we belong to this region, we know the area better,” Justice Zafar Rajput remarked.

“This area housed residences of Quaid-e-Azam and Sir Aga Khan III,” Justice Rajput further observed.

Additional Advocate General Sindh sought two weeks’ time for the government’s reply.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for unspecified period.

