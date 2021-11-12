Citizen takes KWSB to court over disconnecting connection

KARACHI: A citizen in Karachi on Friday moved consumer court against the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) for disconnecting his water supply connection, ARY News reported.

The applicant named Ayaz Malik filed the plea in the consumer protection court east. The citizen in his plea stated that despite paying bills on time, the KSWB has disconnected his water supply line connection without any notice.

“Disconnecting the connection without prior intimation or notice is against the law,” Malik has stated in his plea and demanded action against the KWSB.

Later, the consumer court, while issuing notices to the parties in the case has summoned a reply from the KSWB on the next hearing.

Earlier, a citizen in Karachi had moved consumer court against the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) overcharging Passing Un-registered Gas (PUG) in the bills.

Applicant filed the plea in the consumer projection court east, which was accepted by Judge Javed Ali Korejo. The citizen in his plea had stated that the SSGC is overcharging under the name of PUG.

